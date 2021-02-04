Owensboro higher education institutions address pandemic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Higher education institutions say nothing has been easy during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are faring well.
These institutions continue to find out what does and doesn’t work for them.
Kentucky Wesleyan College says 30% of faculty felt uncomfortable teaching in-person, so they are instructing online. The college has had open conversations with students to find out what best suits them during this pandemic.
Owensboro Community and Technical College says that since many of their classes are hands-on instruction, college staff have been able to let students continue this learning style by safely spacing them out.
“All three of us would say we have scholarships for online courses,” Dr. Thomas Mitzel, president of Kentucky Wesleyan College said. “What we want is for everybody to get the best education that they can.”
The president at Brescia University says there’s been a nationwide decline of students applying for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.
University President Fr. Larry Hostetter adds that a decline in FAFSA applications has been occurring due to students not attending school, where admission counselors can help and encouraging them to apply for FAFSA.
We are told that Kentucky has seen a 19% decline in FAFSA applications, mostly pronounced among disadvantaged students.
“Higher education is going to go through a very difficult period if we don’t have additional help from the federal government and state government,” Hostetter said.
Students at Breshia University were welcomed back to campus this semester. Any student coming to campus has to do a daily screening through an app.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.