5 new local COVID deaths reported by Ind.; State map updated with deaths not previously reported

INDIANA (WFIE) - Thursday, Indiana health officials reported 2,403 new coronavirus cases and 37 additional deaths.
That brings the total in the state to 633,690 confirmed cases and 11,231 deaths.
The state map shows three new deaths in Vanderburgh County and two new deaths in Warrick County.
Dr. Box announced Wednesday an audit discovered nearly 1,500 additional COVID-19 deaths that had not been reflected on the state map.
Those deaths have now been added, which increase the death totals for all of our counties.
The map shows 49 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 10 new cases in Dubois County, 23 new cases in Warrick County, 13 new cases in Perry County, 13 new cases in Posey County, 23 new cases in Gibson County, 15 new cases in Spencer County, and eight new cases in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 20,342 cases, 348 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,712 cases, 98 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,083 cases, 133 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,664 cases, 34 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,498 cases, 30 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,912 cases, 78 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,048 cases, 27 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,242 cases, 29 deaths
