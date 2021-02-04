1 new death, 22 more cases in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois state health officials are reporting 3,328 new COVID-19 cases and 69 more deaths Thursday.
The state’s coronavirus website shows 1,137,559 total confirmed cases and 19,444 total deaths.
Health officials are reporting 22 new coronavirus cases in our area of Illinois.
The state map shows 10 new cases in White County, six are in Wabash County, five are in Wayne County and one new case is in Edwards County.
There was also a new death reported in Wayne County Thursday.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,605 cases, 44 deaths
- White County - 1,520 cases, 23 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,271 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 504 cases, 8 deaths
