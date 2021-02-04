New COVID-19 vaccine program aims to reach homebound Hoosiers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More than 611,000 people living across Indiana have now been given at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, state leaders confirmed Wednesday.
14 News is learning more than a quarter of these people have received both doses. However, there is a portion of the population the state is still working to reach, which includes homebound Hoosiers.
In other words, these are people who physically cannot leave their homes. New details are emerging on outreach efforts.
Planning continues on this new COVID-19 vaccination program in the Hoosier State.
“I’m very excited about it,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box shared. “I think the original plan was to go with more of a pilot program in just one region of the state. But, it has gone so well and so many people have stepped up to help out, that basically I think we’ll be going live with this next week.”
Dr. Box says the state will be turning to local emergency medical services and para-medicine workers for support.
The state is collecting names of people who do not have the ability to leave their homes, but would like to be vaccinated.
“They really, after a series of questions, don’t have the ability to get out,” Dr. Box explained. “They don’t even really go out to their appointments.”
Counties are sorting out those names. As local health departments have left over vaccines, Dr. Box says it will be on EMS to deliver and administer those doses.
“This is a population that their local EMS often knows very well, so most of them will be doing this out of the goodness of their heart because they’re serving their community,” Dr. Box added.
The state also has the ability, through grants, to reimburse these departments if more staffing is needed.
A program portal is expected to be put together soon.
