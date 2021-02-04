More KY educators to get vaccinated Friday

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Vaccinations are set for educators in Daviess County on Friday.
That’s for teachers and staff from Owensboro Public Schools, Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Catholic.
OPS officials say the first doses will be given out over a three day period, spanning two weekends this month.
The first is scheduled for Friday through Sunday at Walmart on Highway 54, and then next weekend from Friday through Sunday.
We plan to out there Friday morning on Sunrise.
Also, Union County officials say many of their teachers will also be vaccinated for the first time Friday.
That’s before elementary schools return to in-person classes four days a week.
Officials say once they see progress at that level, they’ll consider sending the older students back as well.
Fridays will still be used as an NTI day or small group learning.
Walmart Pharmacy is also vaccinating Ohio County teachers starting Friday.
Walmart says they plan to vaccinate approximately 4,000 educators between Ohio, Daviess, Muhlenberg, Union and Henderson counties.
