Man accused of child sexual exploitation in Daviess Co.
By 14 News Staff | February 3, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 10:47 PM

MACEO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County man is now in custody, accused of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

According to Kentucky State Police, 63-year-old Homer Ray Stites was arrested after a search of his home in Maceo on Wednesday.

Stites is charged with 20 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. Both are Class D felonies.

He is currently lodged at the Daviess County Detention Center.

An investigation into the alleged crimes is ongoing.

