Man accused of child sexual exploitation in Daviess Co.

MACEO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County man is now in custody, accused of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.
According to Kentucky State Police, 63-year-old Homer Ray Stites was arrested after a search of his home in Maceo on Wednesday.
Stites is charged with 20 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. Both are Class D felonies.
He is currently lodged at the Daviess County Detention Center.
An investigation into the alleged crimes is ongoing.
