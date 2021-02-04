Henderson Co. superintendent to speak as vaccinations continue for teachers

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County School’s Superintendent will be speaking Thursday as teachers continue to roll up their sleeves to get their COVID-19 shots.
A vaccination clinic for educators in the county started on Wednesday.
They are partnering with Walmart Pharmacy for the Moderna version.
School employees voluntarily signed up,
Officials say it’s the first of 11 clinics to be held for those around the district.
Superintendent Dr. Bob Lawson plans to speak Thursday morning about their progress at 9:45.
We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.
Some Muhlenberg County educators also started rolling up their sleeves Wednesday.
Walmart tells us they did a test run by giving out approximately 20 vaccines.
Walmart says more teachers are coming Thursday and a larger clinic day is scheduled for next Wednesday.
