EPD: Officer arrested on domestic violence charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An officer with the Evansville Police Department is facing domestic violence charges.
According to the Evansville Police Department, Officer Jamarius Ward was arrested on Wednesday.
As result of the investigation, EPD officials that Ward was brought into custody on the following charges:
- Domestic Violence on a Family Member under the age of 14 (Level 5 felony)
- Battery by an adult on a Person less than 14 years old (Level 5 felony)
According to a press release, EPD conducted the investigation in partnership with the Department of Child Services and the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office.
EPD officials will host a press conference to give further details on the case at the C.K. Newsome Center on Thursday, Feb. 4.
We will update this story once more information is made available.
