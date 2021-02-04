EMA: Chemicals spill into Ohio River in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County EMA Director Andy Ball confirms there was a chemical spill in the Ohio River at Dart Polymers.
Battalion Chief Steve Leonard with the Owensboro Fire Department says it happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday. He said the department was on scene until 2 a.m.
The Kentucky Emergency Response Team and the EPA have been on scene.
Officials say they haven’t been able to determine what caused the spill, but it remains under investigation.
Ball says Dart Polymers also had a spill contract company on scene.
