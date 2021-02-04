Americorps volunteers team with Habitat for Humanity to build homes for low-income families

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nail by nail, volunteers build homes at St. Theresa Place subdivision in Evansville.
Habitat for Humanity specializes in providing low income housing, and with the help of AmeriCorps, 14 families will get homes.
“We did a whole lot of prep work, and it’s just great to see it actually working and it actually going,” Patrick Landry, construction director for Habitat for Humanity of Evansville said.
Volunteers will be building until April.
Landry says the number one goal is to get housing for those in need - a goal that wouldn’t have happened without the volunteers at AmeriCorps.
“It’s really hard for us, even before COVID, to get consistent help on all of our build days,” Landry said. “This definitely provides us with that.”
Volunteers told 14 News that COVID-19 delayed the process.
“At the end of our project, multiple families are going to get a home from this, and it’s just really going to put a warm feeling in my heart,” Charlie Webb, AmeriCorps volunteer said.
“That’s our mission, and this allows us to continue building and continue providing affordable housing for people right here in Evansville,” Landry said.
AmeriCorps volunteers participate in a 10-month program, though some stay longer.
“For the rest of your life, you’ll know you spent a whole year giving back to people,” Alexis Mehringer, AmeriCorps volunteer said.
