VCSO: Man flips car during chase, fights with deputies

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputy says he tried to stop a silver Nissan Altima in the area of Diamond Avenue and Saint Joseph Avenue because the driver had run off the edge of the roadway a few times.
Instead of stopping, deputies say the driver, 39- year-old Brad Cole of Evansville, led them on a chase before losing control and completely flipping his car.
Deputies say Cole was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the driver seat into the rear passenger seat.
They say he then climbed out of the window and tried to run.
A deputy says he used a Taser as Cole reached into his waistband, but it wasn’t effective.
Another deputy was able to help subdue him, but they say Cole fought them.
Deputies say they found meth and marijuana on Cole.
He was taken to the hospital, and will be charged with resisting law enforcement, battery on law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended license.
