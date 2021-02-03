Sheriff’s Office: Deputies searching for burglary suspect after fleeing scene in stolen truck

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a burglary suspect after deputies say he fled the scene in a stolen truck.
Deputies say they were called to the 4600 block of Medley Road around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
When units started to arrive, officials say both suspects fled from the back of the home on foot.
A deputy was able to catch 28-year-old Darren Simpson and take him into custody.
However, they say the second suspect, identified as 28-year-old Robert Simpson, continued to run away and went to a neighboring house.
At that home, they say Robert stole a truck that was in the driveway and drove off, nearly running over the homeowner in the process.
According to a press release, the homeowner fired a gun at the truck out of fear for his own life.
Deputies say they are not sure if any of the rounds fired hit the truck or Robert Simpson.
At this time, authorities say they haven’t found Robert or the stolen vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing and authorities are actively looking for the suspect.
They say Robert was last seen in the stolen 1993 blue Toyota pickup truck.
If you have any information, call the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 270-685-8444 or leave an anonymous tip by calling Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
