Rainy Thursday, on alert for bitter cold, maybe snow Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clear skies on Wednesday will give way to clouds and rain on Thursday with highs in the middle 40s. Rain may briefly change to snow Thursday night/early Friday, but no travel impacts expected. Sunny skies on Friday with a high of 42. Saturday will bring sunny skies in the morning with clouds in the afternoon and a high of 41. Sharply colder air will push in late Saturday night through Monday. Morning lows will drop into the low teens/single digits on Sunday and Monday, with highs in the upper teens to low 20s on Sunday. Light snow is possible on Sunday and again on Tuesday and Wednesday.
