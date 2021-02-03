Princeton Police asking for info in drive-by shooting investigation

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton Police are investigating a drive-by shooting.
They say it happened the evening of Jan. 27 in the 500 block of North Seminary Street.
Police say shots were fired from a 1998 blue Ford Mustang into an occupied home.
They say a bullet was just feet away from hitting someone.
Officers are asking for any information about the driver and passenger.
You can contact Capt. Mike Hurt at the Princeton Police department if you know anything.
The office number is 812-385-3437, or you can email princetonpolicedept@gmail.com.
