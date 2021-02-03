Owensboro-Daviess Co. Regional Airport Board meets following director’s arrest

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Board met in a closed session Tuesday night.
However, the board president would not confirm what was discussed.
We were told, however, they did not make a decision on anything.
We checked to see if the session had anything to do with Director Rob Barnett who was arrested last month and accused of impersonating a police officer, but officials could not confirm.
According to the Daviess County Court website, Barnett has a hearing scheduled in April.
