Session was closed, no decision made in meeting

Owensboro-Daviess Co. Regional Airport Board meets following director’s arrest
By 14 News Staff | February 3, 2021 at 5:36 AM CST - Updated February 3 at 5:36 AM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Board met in a closed session Tuesday night.

However, the board president would not confirm what was discussed.

We were told, however, they did not make a decision on anything.

We checked to see if the session had anything to do with Director Rob Barnett who was arrested last month and accused of impersonating a police officer, but officials could not confirm.

According to the Daviess County Court website, Barnett has a hearing scheduled in April.

