3 new local COVID deaths, 165 additional cases reported in KY

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - During the state’s coronavirus update, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,592 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 51 additional deaths on Wednesday afternoon.
Kentucky is reporting that 369,519 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 8.53% statewide.
As of Wednesday, 3,863 people have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
In the middle of Wednesday’s press conference, Beshear briefly discussed the lack of a regional vaccination site in several counties throughout western Kentucky’s Senate District 4.
“Remember we are building out the map,” Gov. Beshear said. “County health departments there are going to get vaccine for the next three weeks. But remember we have to change different providers at different times based on populations that we are serving and based on the infrastructure that’s needed at that time.”
You can watch Gov. Beshear’s full briefing in the video below:
On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department reported two COVID-19 related deaths and 153 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 98 are in Daviess County, 21 are in Ohio County, 14 are in Henderson County, seven are in Webster County, five are in Union County and there are four new cases in both Hancock and McLean counties.
Green River health officials say those new deaths included one resident of Daviess County and a resident of McLean County.
The district has seen a total of 18,327 positive cases since the coronavirus pandemic began. Of those recorded cases, officials say 14,148 residents of the seven-county region have recovered.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
This brings the countywide number to 2,601 total cases. Out of these reported cases, 2,382 residents have fully recovered.
Muhlenberg County now has 170 active cases.
Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing another death and 12 new cases Wednesday.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has had a total of 3,608 cases. Of those cases, 2,698 community members have recovered.
Hopkins County currently has 709 active cases.
During the county’s weekly update, a health official with Baptist Health said as of Wednesday, they have put over 5,600 shots in arms.
You can watch the county’s full COVID update below.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 8,527 cases, 142 deaths, 6,500 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,601 cases, 49 deaths, 2,382 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,608 cases, 120 deaths, 2,698 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,161 cases, 44 deaths, 1,707 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 3,973 cases, 57 deaths, 3,048 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,045 cases, 16 deaths, 800 recovered
- McLean Co. - 773 cases, 26 deaths, 604 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,160 cases, 11 deaths, 960 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 708 cases, 14 deaths, 529 recovered
