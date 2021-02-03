38 new local COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois state health officials are reporting 3,314 new COVID-19 cases and 116 more deaths Wednesday.
The state’s coronavirus website shows 1,134,231 total confirmed cases and 19,375 total deaths.
Health officials are reporting 38 new coronavirus cases in our area of Illinois.
The state map shows 19 new cases in White County, 11 new cases in Wayne County, and four new cases in both Wabash and Edwards counties.
No new deaths were reported in our Illinois area.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,600 cases, 43 deaths
- White County - 1,510 cases, 23 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,265 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 503 cases, 8 deaths
