2nd person sentenced in Gibson Co. kidnapping hoax

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man charged with false informing in what authorities call the kidnapping hoax of Hannah Potts has been sentenced.
Court documents show Joshua Thomas pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 270 days of probation.
He’s one of three people charged in the case.
Maria Hopper pleaded guilty to false informing in October. She was also sentenced to probation plus 80 hours of community service.
Potts is also charged with false informing.
Court records show a hearing that had been set for Thursday has been moved to March 8.
Authorities said Potts claimed the experience was for a writing project.
They said Thomas and Hopper helped hide Potts and lied to authorities.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.