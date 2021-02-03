KY lawmakers continue discussing historic racing rules

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - After the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled Historical Horse Racing is not allowed under state law, many eyes are on Kentucky legislators, hoping that decision will be overturned.
Last week we told you that Ellis Park officials feel if that ruling isn’t overturned, the track might have to shut down.
Kentuckians recently started a petition to save Ellis Park.
Kentucky gamblers are expected to drop more than $3 billion into the slot-like machines in 2021, according to the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
The discussion about the ruling continues in Frankfort tonight.
