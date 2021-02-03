KSP warning public of catalytic converter thefts in the area

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police in Henderson is warning vehicle owners to remain vigilant as they have received several reports of catalytic converter thefts.
KSP officials say many of these reports came from Henderson, Daviess and Ohio counties. However, the thefts have also affected the Tri-State area, including Evansville.
They say since November, investigators have opened 38 cases involving catalytic converter thefts.
According to authorities, depending on the size, catalytic converters may be work anywhere from $20 to $400, depending on the broker.
The majority of these thefts have been company and church vehicles left overnight, KSP says.
Detectives believe the suspects are operating a white cargo style van but no other information available. Troopers encourage you not to confront any suspicious persons but rather call your local police agency to report the incident.
If you have any information about these incidents, you are asked to call KSP Post 16 at 270-826-3312.
