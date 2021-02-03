KSP: 2 Muhlenberg Co. residents arrested after pursuit

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Troopers with the Kentucky State Police arrested two Muhlenberg County residents after being led on a chase.
Troopers say the chase started just before 2 p.m. Tuesday when they observed a 1996 Ford Explorer traveling south on KY 181.
Troopers say they identified the driver as 29-year-old Justin Wells and his passenger as 39-year-old Tanikia Adler, both of Drakesboro, Kentucky.
According to authorities, Wells was known to have a suspended operator’s license and active arrest warrants for Failure to Appear.
Troopers tried to pull Wells over, but say he ignored them and fled down Gordon Lucas Road.
Officials say at the end of the road, Wells drove off the roadway and through a field. Troopers later found the SUV abandoned on Carver Mill Road.
Further investigation led troopers along with a Muhlenberg County deputy to a home on KY 2270 East, where officials say they found and arrested both Wells and Adler.
Both were taken to the Muhlenberg County Jail.
Wells is facing several charges, including Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, Fleeing or Evading Police and Resisting Arrest.
Adler was also charged with Fleeing or Evading Police.
