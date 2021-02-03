IHSAA Girls Basketball post-season begins Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -It was a tremendous feat on Tuesday as Indiana girls basketball teams across the Hoosier State officially completed the regular season and embarked on their playoff journey.
Although the girls hoops season did start on time, it was still a stretch filled with restrictions and quarantines for local teams. Playing a high school basketball season during the coronavirus pandemic ensured a year like no other.
14 Sports spoke to EVSC Athletic Director, Andy Owen, about the success of the 2020-21 basketball seasons where he credited the student-athletes for their hard work through it all.
“Just this year, one more month from now we were cancelling Reitz, for the EVSC, going to the regional,” said Owen. “It’s been a wild year but how much have we grown and how much have we learned. I think our student-athletes are taking nothing for granted as well as their families. We’ve got to do what’s right, I like the way our numbers are growing. We’re really looking forward to a successful and fantastic spring sports season for all those athletes last year that weren’t able to participate.”
The IHSAA Sectional Tournament continues through this weekend with the semifinal round slated for Friday night and the Championships scheduled for Saturday night.
