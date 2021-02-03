Henderson Parks Dept. turns Remembrance Tree into a tribute to local COVID victims

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the City of Henderson’s Parks Department say they have transformed the Remembrance Tree in the Central Park gazebo into a tribute of local COVID-19 victims.
The tree was a new feature of Christmas in the Park for the 2020 season. Now the tree has been decorated with green mini-lights and stands as a memorial to local victims of the coronavirus pandemic.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has encouraged individuals, businesses and organizations to burn green lights in tribute to pandemic victims.
