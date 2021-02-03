Gov. Beshear files lawsuit against lawmakers related to his orders on COVID-19 measures

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has filed a lawsuit against Speaker of the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the leaders of the Kentucky House and Senate.
The lawsuit comes minutes after legislators voted to override three Beshear vetoes related to the Governors orders on COVID-19 measures.
“Today, the General Assembly attempted to surrender to COVID-19 and accept the casualties. As your Governor, I cannot let this happen,” Gov. Beshear said. “I have filed this action to continue to fight for the protection of all Kentuckians.”
Both the Senate and House overrode Governor Beshear’s vetoes on legislation that would limit his executive power.
The Bills - House Bill 1 and Senate Bill 1 - are now set to become law. The governor is suing to keep bills, meant to limit his executive power, from going into effect.
House Bill 1 guides businesses and schools on how to stay open despite a state of emergency, as long as certain guidelines are followed.
Senate Bill 1 limits the “effective date” of emergency orders to 30 days unless lawmakers approve.
