Gibson Co. in red; 3 new local Hoosier COVID deaths reported

INDIANA (WFIE) - Wednesday, Indiana health officials reported 1,480 new coronavirus cases and 36 additional deaths.
That brings the total in the state to 631,331 confirmed cases and 9,713 deaths.
The state map shows Gibson County is now in red for county metrics.
It shows one new death in Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Spencer Counties
The map shows 67 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 15 new cases in Dubois County, 24 new cases in Warrick County, three new cases in Perry County, 12 new cases in Posey County, 13 new cases in Gibson County, 14 new cases in Spencer County, and two new cases in Pike County.
Governor Holcomb will give a coronavirus briefing Wednesday.
You can watch it live here at 1:30 p.m. Central.
If you’re 65 and older, or a healthcare worker or first responder, go to https://ourshot.in.gov to schedule a vaccine appointment.
You can also schedule by phone by dialing 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 20,294 cases, 264 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,703 cases, 82 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,060 cases, 105 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,651 cases, 33 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,486 cases, 28 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,889 cases, 60 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,034 cases, 26 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,234 cases, 26 deaths
