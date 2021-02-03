Evansville project takes shape along the Ohio River

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A major Evansville project is taking shape along the riverfront.
The Sunrise Pump Station and Outfall Cascade will feature an overlook and will be visible on top of the levee with concrete steps leading down to the Ohio River. It will feature laboratory facilities and have an observation deck on the upper level.
Officials tell us the facility will also be a great learning tool for students when they visit.
“To teach in a practical way what happens in our ecosystem. Not just from a book, and standing there gives vision to our young people how important our water is,” said Executive Director of Evansville Water and Sewer Lane Young. “What it takes to clean it, enable them to drink it, clean it again, and put it back better than we found it.”
It’s scheduled to be open to the public by the fall of next year.
