Dubois County boosts vaccine efforts; appointments available

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Health Department doubled the number of vaccines they give out weekly on Monday.
The county had previously had a continuing schedule that saw 450 people per week get the vaccine. Now they’ll immunize 900 per week.
The boost to their vaccination efforts comes just as the Indiana State Department of Health authorized people who are 65 and older to receive the vaccine.
Administrative Director Shawn Werner said that appointments were still available as of Tuesday, and he encouraged anyone eligible under the state’s guidelines to sign up as soon as possible.
He said that the expansion to allow 65-year-olds to get the vaccine has led to an influx of demand.
He said that people who happen to miss out on an appointment should keep an eye on the website ourshot.in.gov or call 211 to ensure that they can get their vaccine in a timely manner.
Werner also said that their efforts could be helped by the continuation of their mass vaccination clinics in the coming months.
“It’s kind of difficult to get the staffing,” he said. “My staff, we need to give them a little break. [We] can’t work them to the bone. But we’re hoping to get another of those mass clinics in March.”
The previous mass vaccination clinics, which were held at Jasper Middle School, led to over 1,000 people getting immunized.
The second round of doses for individuals who took advantage of those clinics will be given out on February 20 and 27.
When those rounds are done, planning will begin for another round.
