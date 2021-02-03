EPD: 2 people shot, 5 people in custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were shot in the 1400 block of Garvin Street Wednesday afternoon, police say.
We are told a call came in about shots fired just after 2:15 p.m.
Police confirm two people were shot at Garvin and Taylor and were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police confirm one of the shooting victims was found nearby on Governor Street. A construction worker in the area told 14 News they saw the victim, and flagged down a fire truck for help. The worker also said they heard several shots ring out directly before this.
At the shooting scene, police say they found around 25 shell casings and an accessory to a weapon.
A detective says five suspects are in custody, which includes four juveniles and an adult. He says officers caught them because a witness saw the car’s license plates.
Emergency crews were also on Governor Street and the 3000 block of Waggoner Avenue in connection to the case.
Sgt. Nick Winsett with the Evansville Police Department says the plates also led them to that house.
We are told that after getting a search warrant, police went inside the house and found nobody inside.
As for the victims, police say both victims suffered injuries to their lower extremities.
