Brighter; Less Windy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After early frost, sunny skies as high temps sneak into the lower 40s. Light southerly winds will increase temps to seasonable levels .
Thursday, clouds return along with occasional rain…mainly during the afternoon. Rain may mix briefly with snow during the morning but hazardous roadways unlikely. Warmer high temps pushing into the upper 40s to 50-degrees along with breezy southerly winds.
Friday, becoming sunny and windy as high temps drop into the mid to upper 30s.
