Windy & Cold

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A big break from all the precipitation the previous 3-days that yielded rain along with some snow. Brighter but cold as high temps will struggle into the mid to upper 30s. Tonight, partly cloudy and colder as lows drop into the mid-20s.
Wednesday, sunny skies as high temps sneak into the lower 40s. Less windy as winds settle out of the south at 5 to 10 miles an hour.
Thursday, clouds return along with occasional rain. Rain may mix briefly with snow during the morning but hazardous roadways unlikely. Warmer high temps pushing into the lower 50s along with breezy southerly winds.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.