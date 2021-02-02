Sunny Wednesday, rain Thursday, bitter cold weekend.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Partly to mostly cloudy skies only allowed temps to reach the mid 30s on Tuesday. Clearing a bit more on Wednesday with a high of 42. A cold front will slide into the Tri-State on Thursday and spread rain across the region. Highs on Thursday will top out in the upper 40s. Some of the rain may change to or mix with snow on Friday morning, but we are not expecting any disruption since amounts will be small. Over the weekend, some of the coldest air in nearly a year will swoop into the Tri-State. Highs on Sunday will stay in the teens and lows will drop into single digits Monday and Tuesday.