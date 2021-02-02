IN reports 50 new COVID cases & 2 new deaths in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Tuesday, Indiana health officials reported 1,567 new coronavirus cases and 65 additional deaths.
That brings the total in the state to 629,903 confirmed cases and 9,677 deaths.
The state map shows two new deaths in Vanderburgh County.
It shows 50 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 15 new cases in Dubois County, 24 new cases in Warrick County, three new cases in Perry County, five new cases in Posey County, eight new cases in Gibson County, seven new cases in Spencer County, and zero new cases in Pike County.
And with no new cases in all of Pike County, 14 News touched base with Petersburg Mayor RC Klipsch. He says he wants more results like today.
“Continue to practice the obvious things that we’re working on. We have one day with zero tests,” said Mayor Klipsch. “We’d love to see a trend develop. I think it’s a little premature to say that right now.”
Pike County is one of our six Indiana counties in the orange. Only Gibson and Spencer were in the red. The state’s new county metrics map will be released Wednesday.
If you’re 65 and older, or a healthcare worker or first responder, go to https://ourshot.in.gov to schedule a vaccine appointment.
You can also schedule by phone by dialing 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 20,229 cases, 261 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,688 cases, 82 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,036 cases, 104 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,649 cases, 33 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,474 cases, 28 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,876 cases, 60 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,020 cases, 25 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,232 cases, 26 deaths
