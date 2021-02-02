Troopers identify pedestrian killed by commercial vehicle on I-64

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they were called around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.
It happened on I-64 near Dale.
Troopers say a man was hit and killed by a commercial vehicle.
Troopers say a Freightliner Semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on I-64 near the 55-mile marker. They say the vehicle was in the right lane and was merging into the passing lane when his vehicle struck a man.
ISP identified the man as Gerald W. Kluemper, 67, of Jasper. We are told Kluemper parked his vehicle on the shoulder of the Interstate, exited his vehicle, and entered the lanes of traffic.
According to troopers, Kluemper was pronounced dead at the scene.
A westbound lane was closed while crews reconstructed the crash.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.