Big Rivers Electric Corporation headquarters will move to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - Owensboro City officials voted on a deal with Big Rivers Electric Corporation. The company is relocating its Henderson headquarters to Owensboro.
The city commission voted unanimously Tuesday night to seal the Big Rivers Electric Corporation deal.
Their headquarters is moving from Henderson to 700 West Second Street in Owensboro.
“We’re excited about getting the opportunity to move to Owensboro,” said Bob Berry, the company’s president and CEO.
Big Rivers is owned by three distribution co-ops, including Jackson Purchase Energy, Kenergy, and Meade County RECC, which serve thousands of homes and some businesses across Western Kentucky.
“If you look at our service territory, Owensboro is like a dot right in the center. It just makes a lot of good sense for both Owensboro and Big Rivers,” said Berry,
Mayor Watson says this is a win for Owensboro.
“It’s an opportunity to have another great corporate citizen in our community,” said Watson.
The move will bring an annual economic impact of more than $100 million for Owensboro.
“Hopefully we’ll get some of their employees that live in Henderson or in Newburgh to come to Owensboro, buy houses, cars, groceries,” said Watson.
Big Rivers adds they want to be an “economic engine” in Owensboro, bringing in more jobs.
Henderson Mayor Steve Austin tells 14 News he’s “extremely disappointed” to hear Big Rivers is moving.
Big Rivers says their headquarters building in Henderson is up for sale.
