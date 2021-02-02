Newburgh business expands to Main Street in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sixth and Zero is a business you may be familiar with in Newburgh, but Tuesday was the grand opening of the new Main Street location in Evansville.
According to their Facebook page, the business sells sustainable goods for home and body.
The owner of Sixth and Zero says the pandemic has been a roller coaster of emotions for her and her business.
With an incredible amount of community support, she felt expanding to a bigger space was best for business.
”We are really excited to be able to expand and open up a larger storefront in downtown Evansville,” Mary Allen, the owner of Sixth and Zero, said.
The decision to expand her small business was a risky one.
”We’ve had a lot of good support from the community this past year with our little boutique space in Newburgh. This space became available, and it’s big enough for us to manufacture in as well and have all of our operations under one roof. So it was super desirable, and we said we were going to go for it,” Allen said.
Mary credits the success she’s had with her eco-sustainable businesses to the community and her customers.
”It sounds trite but I mean it, that they aren’t just customers, they’re friends. So they’ve truly become friends. I’ve had customers come in this morning with plants and flowers and so the support is amazing. That’s what really makes taking a risk,” Allen explained. “You feel a little less risky, and you know it’s worth it.”
Mary is hoping to introduce the Evansville community to more eco-friendly products that her store is conscious about carrying.
”When we source from outside retailers, we’re very conscious about those brands and are they doing good in the community as well. Is it sustainably sourced and naturally made? Those are things we put a lot of thought into,” Allen said.
If you’re interested in these eco-friendly products, you can stay up to date on everything the store sells on their Facebook page and Instagram.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.