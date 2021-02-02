4 new local COVID-19 deaths in KY; Green River District reports 188 additional cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear reported 2,443 new coronavirus cases and 32 additional deaths.
He says the positivity rate sits at 8.83%.
The governor announced the federal COVID-19 team will increase Kentucky’s vaccine supply by an additional 5%. In total, the state’s supply will increase by 22% the week of Feb. 8 compared with the week of Jan. 25.
Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported three new COVID-19 related deaths and 188 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 124 are in Daviess County, 21 are in Henderson County, 16 are in Ohio County, 13 are in McLean County, there are six in both Hancock and Webster counties and two new cases in Union County.
Green River health officials say those new deaths included two residents of Daviess County and a resident of Ohio County.
The district has recorded 18,174 total cases since the pandemic began. They say of those cases, 13,836 residents of the seven-county region have recovered.
Hopkins County’s coronavirus dashboard is showing another death and 17 new cases Tuesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has seen 3,596 confirmed cases. Of those cases, 2,616 residents have recovered from the virus.
Hopkins County currently has 861 active cases in the community.
Muhlenberg County health officials report 14 new coronavirus cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 8,429 cases, 141 deaths, 6,332 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,591 cases, 49 deaths, 2,361 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,596 cases, 119 deaths, 2,616 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,140 cases, 46 deaths, 1,655 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 3,939 cases, 57 deaths, 3,001 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,038 cases, 16 deaths, 786 recovered
- McLean Co. - 769 cases, 25 deaths, 593 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,155 cases, 11 deaths, 952 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 704 cases, 14 deaths, 517 recovered
