33 new local COVID cases reported in IL

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois state health officials are reporting 2,304 new COVID-19 cases and 47 more deaths Tuesday.
The state’s coronavirus website shows 1,130,917 total confirmed cases and 19,259 total deaths.
Health officials are reporting 33 new coronavirus cases in our area of Illinois.
The state map shows 13 new cases in Wabash County, nine new cases in White County, eight new cases in Edwards County and three new cases in Wayne County.
No new deaths were reported in our Illinois area.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,589 cases, 43 deaths
- White County - 1,491 cases, 23 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,261 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 499 cases, 8 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.