Kentuckians start petition to save Ellis Park

“Thousands of people come to Henderson County to attend the races,” says Schneider. “Lots of folks who are involved in the horse racing industry come from around the region and state to participate or meet in some form or fashion, so it is an attraction. It is also a quality of life thing, because as you know, for many years now, admission has been free at Ellis Park, or very minimal. It is a great way for kids and parents to do something interesting on a summer day, and again, that would all go away. It would be really unfortunate, because Ellis Park, for almost 100 years now, has been part of the fabric of this region.”