Kentuckians start petition to save Ellis Park

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There is now an online petition in Kentucky to help save Ellis Park.
Local leaders in the Commonwealth are urging the Kentucky legislature to maintain historical horse racing games at small tracks across the Commonwealth.
Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider says according to current state law, historical horse racing games are technically considered illegal. Because of that, these smaller parks could be shut down, if the letter of the law is not adjusted.
That includes Ellis Park in Henderson.
The Kentucky Supreme Court decided the historical horse racing games did not meet the letter of the law in being pari-mutuel, which is legal in Kentucky. This type of wagering is usually seen at larger thoroughbred tracks.
Instead, the state deems HHR gaming more like casino games. In an effort to save historical horse racing games, this petition asks the Kentucky legislature to tweak the current law so this type of gaming is clearly legal.
If not, Schneider says management at Ellis Park could clear out operations. He says this move could diminish the horse racing imagine in Western Kentucky, while also weakening the area’s connection to the thoroughbred circuit in the state.
Schneider says losing Ellis Park would also have a great impact on the tourism industry and economic status in the region.
“Thousands of people come to Henderson County to attend the races,” says Schneider. “Lots of folks who are involved in the horse racing industry come from around the region and state to participate or meet in some form or fashion, so it is an attraction. It is also a quality of life thing, because as you know, for many years now, admission has been free at Ellis Park, or very minimal. It is a great way for kids and parents to do something interesting on a summer day, and again, that would all go away. It would be really unfortunate, because Ellis Park, for almost 100 years now, has been part of the fabric of this region.”
This petition is organized by Kentucky’s Equine Economic Advocate, or KEEP as it’s called.
You do not have to live in Kentucky to add your name to the petition.
“Even if you are from Indiana or Illinois, sign the petition,” says Schneider. “If you enjoy coming to Ellis Park, help us preserve it, and I think with enough voices, the legislature will hear it loud and clear.”
