Indiana State Teachers Association pushes state officials to prioritize vaccines for teachers

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Teachers Association is asking teachers to send a message to state health officials. ISTA wants state health officials to prioritize teachers in the state’s vaccine plan and let them know when they will be next in line.
Teachers are able to fill out a form on the Indiana State Teachers Association website to voice their concerns. Warrick County Schools Superintendent Brad Schneider says he would encourage all teachers who want to.
Schneider says many of his staff members are frustrated, and he continues to field questions from them about when they might be available for vaccinations.
Schneider thinks even just a bit of communication about when teachers might be able to get vaccinated would ease some of that anxiety. He believes vaccinations could go a long way in keeping schools open and continuing the education of our youth.
“It becomes important to vaccinate teachers just because of the environment in which they work,” said Schneider. “The sooner they can come up with a plan and communicate that plan, I think that will alleviate some of the stress and some of the worry that we’re seeing.”
The Indiana State Department of Health is continuing to use an age-based approach with vaccinations and additional groups will be added based on vaccine availability.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.