Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 4

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Week 4 nominees for the Hoops Live Player of the Week:
- Gavin Schippert - Reitz
- 18 points, 16 rebounds in win vs Central
- Tyler Myers - Evansville Day School
- 21 points in win vs Wood Memorial
- 51 points shy of 1,000 career points
- Blake Sisley - Heritage Hills
- 26 points, 14 rebounds in win vs Mater Dei
- Terrence Ringo Jr. - Harrison
- 25 points in Saturday’s win vs Gibson Southern
Vote for the Hoops Live Player of the Week only on the 14 Sports app! Voting ends Thursday at 7:00, winner announced Friday on 14 News at 6.
