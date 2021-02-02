Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 4

By Bethany Miller | February 1, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST - Updated February 1 at 10:49 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Week 4 nominees for the Hoops Live Player of the Week:

  • Gavin Schippert - Reitz
    • 18 points, 16 rebounds in win vs Central
  • Tyler Myers - Evansville Day School
    • 21 points in win vs Wood Memorial
    • 51 points shy of 1,000 career points
  • Blake Sisley - Heritage Hills
    • 26 points, 14 rebounds in win vs Mater Dei
  • Terrence Ringo Jr. - Harrison
    • 25 points in Saturday’s win vs Gibson Southern

Vote for the Hoops Live Player of the Week only on the 14 Sports app! Voting ends Thursday at 7:00, winner announced Friday on 14 News at 6.

