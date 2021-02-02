Health Dept. gives vaccine report at Vanderburgh Commission meeting

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Health Department Administrator Joe Gries says across Indiana, 96,000 people aged 65-69 have signed up to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the first day of expanded eligibility for that category. He gave that update to county commissioners Tuesday.
During the meeting, Gries was asked by commissioners about the downward trend in cases in the county. Gries said that trend has been happening since the holidays.
“The numbers are looking really good,” said Gries. “We have been on a downward trend since the holidays, and it continues to drop quite a bit. Really significantly over the last several weeks. It’s difficult to say why that’s happening so, that’s the hard part. We hope that it’s part of the vaccination efforts. We hope that it’s people being responsible, following those safety protocols. You know really a bit of everything is going to help.”
Gries also told the commissioners information about the county’s current status as an Orange County. He said he received an email from the state, which said Vanderburgh County would be in the orange once again.
“But looking at the math this week, there is a possibility that we could go to the yellow,” said Gries. “Good news there.”
Gries also reported to the commission the county will now receive more in their allotment of COVID-19 vaccine doses per week. He said they’ll get about a hundred more doses per week.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.