EVPL resuming limited in-person services

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is set to begin limited in-person services at all their locations on Monday, February 15.
Officials say the public may visit EVPL locations on Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
They tell us their building and procedures have been modified to minimize the risk of protentional coronavirus exposure.
They installed plexiglass in high-traffic areas, including circulation and information desks.
Officials tell us they also placed social distancing reminders throughout library locations.
They shifted the computer stations as well to ensure social distancing. Those will be regularly disinfected.
EVPL says their meeting and study rooms are still closed to the community at this time.
Visitors are expected to wear a face mask.
EVPL To Go, their contactless curbside pickup service, will continue at all locations operating from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
In addition to EVPL To Go and limited in-person hours, there are several other digital and virtual resources offered by the library:
- EVPL Digital Programs: A wide range of Storytimes, Tutorials & DIYs, Book Discussions, and more.
- EVPL Recommends: A personalized recommendation service to virtually browse the library
- Book-A-Librarian: Get personalized reference or technical assistance.
- AskEVPL: Chat with an EVPL team member to get quick help.
- EVPL’s Business Central: Create a resume, practice interview skills, and connect with resources for small business owners.
- EVPL’s Education Central: Find trusted resources for students, teachers, and educators.
The library also encourages the public to utilize their digital collection, which includes thousands of eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies, TV shows, music and more.
