Evansville working on plans for new public WiFi locations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city leaders are working on a grant that will bring WiFi hotspots to neighborhoods they say need it most.
The funds would come from a $250,000 COVID-19 Response Program Grant from Indiana’s Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
City leaders held a public hearing at the Evansville Redevelopment Commission Tuesday morning to announce their plans to apply for the grant.
If approved, the money would help build and expand public WiFi locations inside the city’s Promise Zone.
These would be located at CK Newsome Center, the Potter’s Wheel and several locations in the Jacobsville neighborhood.
Metropolitan Development Executive Director Kelley Coures says these WiFi locations would be a vital tool for people living in those neighborhoods who don’t have easy internet access.
“We think, and the Mayor’s office agrees, that it’s extremely important that people have access to the internet and the world wide web for their own personal benefit and for education,” Coures said. “I mean it’s critical.”
Coures says they hope to hear back from the state in early spring so the city can start making proposal requests for the project.
