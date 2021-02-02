Evansville women’s basketball pauses activities

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Missouri Valley Conference has postponed the Evansville-UNI women’s basketball series (Feb. 4-5) at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa, due to positive COVID-19 test results among Evansville’s Tier I personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff. The Conference will announce make-up dates for the series/games at a later date.
Additionally, the Indiana State-Missouri State women’s basketball series (Feb. 5-6) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo., has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. The series will not be rescheduled.
MVC athletically-related activities will take place only to the extent permitted by local environments and applicable national, state, local and institutional guidelines in order to safeguard the health and safety of participants, staff and fans. Schedule updates throughout the season will be posted on mvc-sports.com.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
