Evansville restaurant donates lunches to local businesses

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fool Moon Grill and Bar on Evansville’s west side is providing free lunches for businesses and first responders in the community.
Owners Ryan Matt and his wife Kiley posted on Facebook asking community members to comment who they thought the meals should go to.
This week, the Evansville Fire Department got over 200 votes.
Fool Moon owners call them “gratitude lunches” and plan on feeding two-to-three businesses or organizations per week.
EFD’s Captain David Weis says they’re honored to have the community’s support.
“Our community supports Evansville Fire Department all the time, and this is just another example,” Evansville Fire Captain David Weis said. “We couldn’t be more grateful here at the fire station.”
“Our community has been very supportive during the COVID pandemic, and this is our very small way of giving back,” Matt said.
Matt says their staff has been overwhelmed by the response from people on social media.
If there’s a business you’d like to nominate, you can on Fool Moon Grill and Bar’s Facebook page.
