CDC orders new mandate requiring masks on public transit, effective Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The CDC has issued a new order saying if you use public transit, officials can require you to wear a mask.
The new order allows public transit, like airports, to only board people if they are wearing a mask that covers the nose and mouth.
The Center for Disease Control has made it a federal law, and not wearing one is a violation.
“I definitely think they have a right to enforce that law because it’s just another way to keep us all safe,” said traveler Bailey Burris.
The order allows public transit employees to monitor everyone onboard and remove those who don’t comply.
According to Evansville Director of Transportation Services, Todd Robertson, not much is changing for METS riders and drivers.
“Everyone has to use precautionary measures whether you’re going to the store, whether you’re going to work,” Robertson said. “I think you’d want to take the same precautionary measures on the bus as you do elsewhere.”
Like the airport, Robertson said METS has been requiring masks since the pandemic started and that won’t be changing.
“We’ve always taken the precautionary measures of trying to protect citizens as well as drivers,” said Robertson.
Evansville Regional Airport installed hand sanitizer and mask dispensers at entrances in response to the new order.
According to Robertson, buses will not be offering masks to passengers.
