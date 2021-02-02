Aces overcome 16-point deficit to defeat Crusaders

Valparaiso quickly tied it up, but with the score knotted at 49-49, the Aces buckled down on every possession to take control of the game. Newton started what would be a 7-0 run with a layup with 3:10 remaining before a Givance steal turned into a 3-pointer by Noah Frederking. Following a Valpo miss, it was Givance connecting on a driving layup to push the lead to seven. The Crusaders got back within five thanks to a Donovan Clay dunk in the final minute, but a pair of Frederking free throws put the game on ice and helped the Aces finalize the 58-51 win.