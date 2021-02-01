Traffic Alert: Water main project coming to 1st Avenue in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert in Evansville for a big construction project set to begin on First Avenue.
If you use that road, you may want to find a different route.
As an $8 million water main project gets going, crews will be installing over 8,000 feet of water lines.
Drivers could see lane restrictions throughout the year from Colonial to Morgan Avenue.
The goal of this project is to increase the water supply to the northern area of the distribution system and provide improvements.
