USI Men’s Basketball gets new schedule for February

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball will emerge from its January quarantine to face a newly revised February schedule as it races toward the end of the 2020-21 regular season. The Screaming Eagles will be scheduled to play six of its final 10 games at Screaming Eagles Arena.
The Eagles (7-3) revised schedule begins next week on the road when their visit to William Jewell College has been moved from February 4 to February 5 (Friday) with a new start time of 6 p.m. The movement of the USI-WJC game to Friday also pushed the start of the Eagles game at Rockhurst University February 6 to 4 p.m.
USI also announced the rescheduling of three of the four games postponed due quarantine. Thursday’s USI-Quincy University showdown has been re-scheduled for February 10 at 3 p.m., while Saturday’s USI-Truman State University contest will be played February 15 at 3 p.m.
The Eagles’ game versus the University of Illinois Springfield, which had been rescheduled from December 3 to February 2, is being moved to February 23 at 5 p.m. The USI-Lewis University home game and the USI-McKendree University road game remains postponed indefinitely.
The completely updated USI Men’s Basketball schedule in February is:
Date Time H/A Opponent Location
February 4, 2021 (Thursday) 6 p.m. Away William Jewell (Mo.) Liberty, MO
February 6, 2021 (Saturday) 4 p.m. Away Rockhurst Kansas City, MO
February 10, 2021 (Wednesday) 5 p.m. Home Quincy Evansville, IN
February 13, 2021 (Saturday) 3:15 p.m. Home Drury Evansville, IN
February 15, 2021 (Monday) 3 p.m. Home Truman State Evansville, IN
February 18, 2021 (Thursday) 7:30 p.m. Away Missouri Science & Technology Rolla, MO
February 20, 2021 (Saturday) 3:15 p.m. Away Maryville St. Louis, MO
February 23, 2021 (Tuesday) 5 p.m. Home Illinois Springfield Evansville, IN
February 25, 2021 (Thursday) 7:30 p.m. Home Lindenwood Evansville, IN
February 27, 2021 (Saturday) 3:15 p.m. Home Missouri - St. Louis Evansville, IN
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.