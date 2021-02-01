UE men’s basketball returns to court in style, dominates Valparaiso

Ben Krikke hit his first five attempts including two from outside to help the Crusaders (6-10, 3-4 MVC) get within four points at 27-23 at the 7:30 mark before Noah Frederking drained his first 3-point try on a feed from Jax Levitch to push the lead back to seven points. Over the final moments of the half, Evan Kuhlman took over on the offensive end adding five points to send the Aces to the break with a 37-27 lead. Kuhlman’s first triple came with an assist from Newton that cemented the double-digit halftime lead. UE finished the half shooting 66.7% with 16 of its 24 attempts finding the bottom of the net. Valpo finished the period at 47.8%.